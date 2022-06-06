Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $16.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,747,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,722,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,945. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -244.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.