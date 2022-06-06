Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) to report $1.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $13.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $269.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.32.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 110.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after purchasing an additional 368,896 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 300.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 47.5% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 851,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,192,000 after buying an additional 69,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.