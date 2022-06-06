Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Sally Beauty posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Sally Beauty stock remained flat at $$14.48 on Monday. 1,089,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 564,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 780,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 29,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

