Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Cap of $707,405.49

Scala (XLA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Scala has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $707,405.49 and approximately $2,185.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.31 or 0.00761975 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 272.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.66 or 0.00377827 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

