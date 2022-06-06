Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $58.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $57.26 and a 52-week high of $64.15.

