Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $172.50

Secure Income REIT Plc (LON:SIR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 172.50 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 474 ($6.00), with a volume of 368516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.95).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 426.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

Secure Income REIT Plc ("SIR") is a specialist UK REIT, investing in real estate assets that provide long term rental income with inflation protection. The Company owns a £1.96 billion portfolio at the 30 June 2020 independent external valuation. With net assets of £1.25 billion and some £220 million of Uncommitted Cash held at 30 June 2020, the Company has been well positioned to provide support to its tenants through the Covid-19 pandemic while maintaining its strong financial discipline and balance sheet strength.

