SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $42.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,574,829 shares of company stock worth $54,944,889. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $184,096,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth $132,295,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

