SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on S. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,574,829 shares of company stock valued at $54,944,889. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,948,000 after buying an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

