Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 328,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

