Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.97

Shares of The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.97 and last traded at $57.97, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.97.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Shizuoka Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Shizuoka Bank alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08.

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.