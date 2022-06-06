Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $925.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $925.06.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $534.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after acquiring an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,012,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,036,179,000 after acquiring an additional 906,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,160,000 after purchasing an additional 724,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $364.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $843.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a 1 year low of $308.06 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92.

Shopify shares are set to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.