Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Bought by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,656 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Shore Bancshares worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Shore Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $20.50. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $406.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

