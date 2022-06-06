Sidoti Lowers CTS (NYSE:CTS) to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Sidoti currently has $43.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. StockNews.com upgraded CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTS from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:CTS opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.66. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.53%.

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CTS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 1,132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 9.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

