SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading Down 6.9%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.82. 52,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,498,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

SIGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.54 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. As a group, analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,277,000 after buying an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 44,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

