Signature Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $310,821.97 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Signature Chain has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $310,821.97 and approximately $946.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,385.99 or 0.99982454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Signature Chain Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.