Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Macquarie currently has $2.10 target price on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SVLKF opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Silver Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
Silver Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Lake Resources (SVLKF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.