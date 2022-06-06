SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SJW traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,337. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.59.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 70.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

