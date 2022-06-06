Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 89,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,452,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Wedbush lowered their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 70.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skillz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

