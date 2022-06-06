SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 4.14.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,203 shares of company stock worth $321,457 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 283,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $6,968,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

