Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,570 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $37,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,187,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,938,000 after acquiring an additional 124,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 774,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,304,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sleep Number by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after buying an additional 79,048 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sleep Number by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after buying an additional 169,098 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,519,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 8,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,304. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $916.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

