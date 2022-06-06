SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Up 9.2%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 6.54 and last traded at 6.50. Approximately 4,826 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,145,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is 5.09 and its 200 day moving average is 7.17.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

