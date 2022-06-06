SOMESING Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $84.93 million and $2.72 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.15 or 0.01802379 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00409022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

