Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Sells $10,660.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $10,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $259,277.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.68 on Monday. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.