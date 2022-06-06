Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Director Sells $10,660.00 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) Director Philip A. Strasburg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $10,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $259,277.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.68 on Monday. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $89.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOTK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sono-Tek during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.