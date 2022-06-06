Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Purchases $39,550.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $39.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.63. Source Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

