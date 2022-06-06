South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE:SJI opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.71. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,036 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.