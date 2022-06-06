S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $414.00 at Robert W. Baird

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.93.

SPGI stock opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average of $407.80. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

