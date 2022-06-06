SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Cut by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,859 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $80,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

JNK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

