SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,652 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for 4.1% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000.

XME traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.41. 316,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,771. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

