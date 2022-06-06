Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Spirit Realty Capital reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRC shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

