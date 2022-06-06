Splinterlands (SPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.72 or 0.01575756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00395761 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031035 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.