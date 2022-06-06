Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Squarespace stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.23. 386,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,728. Squarespace has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.06.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

