Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 359,897 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,694,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $198,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 542,026 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 93,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.00. 172,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

