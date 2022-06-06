Step Finance Price Tops $0.0930 on Exchanges (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $371,967.88 and approximately $4.61 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00888032 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 273.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00089093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00399069 BTC.

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

