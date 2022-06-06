StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. MGM Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.75%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 433,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 213,099 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 69.6% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 626,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after purchasing an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

