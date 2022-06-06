StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 51job from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of 51job by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 940,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,999,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,974,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 632,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after buying an additional 382,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

