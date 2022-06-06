StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $68.07 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average is $86.70.

Nicolet Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NCBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 25.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.46 per share, for a total transaction of $75,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,709.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,675 shares of company stock worth $1,323,378. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

