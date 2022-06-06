StockNews.com Lowers HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

HSTM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.46. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 182,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 1st quarter worth about $841,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

