StockNews.com Lowers Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares in the company, valued at $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,691 shares of company stock worth $3,387,056. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Joint by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 79,076 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Joint by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Joint by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

