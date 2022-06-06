StockNews.com Upgrades Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $505.55.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $432.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.73. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.