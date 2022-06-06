Stratec (ETR:SBS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €104.40 ($112.26) and last traded at €104.00 ($111.83). 5,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.90 ($107.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($124.73) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €115.29.

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

