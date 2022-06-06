Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

