Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Super Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Super Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.60.

Shares of Super Group stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Super Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.04.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

About Super Group (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Group (SGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.