SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.42. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 91.04% and a negative return on equity of 51.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

