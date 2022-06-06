Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $61.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,011.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,749 shares of company stock worth $5,800,102. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surgery Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,791,000 after buying an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Surgery Partners by 257.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Surgery Partners by 57.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 186.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the period.

SGRY traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 1,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,183. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

