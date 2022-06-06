Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.92). Sutro Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 476.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.20) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,497. The company has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

