Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 349.44% from the stock’s previous close.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.45. 12,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,761. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.