Swarm Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Swarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $660,177.23 and $537.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.84 or 0.99982658 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.
Swarm Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “
Swarm Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.