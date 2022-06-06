SYNC Network (SYNC) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $13,661.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00192406 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004458 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000535 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001204 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00323687 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,048,012 coins and its circulating supply is 124,637,640 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.