Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 2.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $35,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.63. 8,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,644. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.76 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNPS. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

