Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,229,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,358,774,000 after purchasing an additional 723,057 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,212,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,120,489,000 after purchasing an additional 557,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after purchasing an additional 310,712 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $93.92. 97,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.